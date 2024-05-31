DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4416 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15129195 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN Sequence No.: 325165 EQS News ID: 1915375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 31, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)