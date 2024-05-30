Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: A2AEE0 | ISIN: CA71678F1080
Petrus Resources Ltd.: Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held May 29, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Donald Gray
 Elected
 93,085,491
 97.72%
 2,169,375
 2.28%
Donald Cormack Elected 95,244,110 99.99% 10,756 0.01%
Patrick Arnell Elected 92,883,951 97.51% 2,370,915 2.49%
Ken Gray Elected 95,241,971 99.99% 12,895 0.01%
Peter Verburg Elected 93,238,368 97.88% 2,016,498 2.12%

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated stock options under the Company's option plan was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


