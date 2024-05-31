BEYOUROWN Inner Circle: A New Era Of Inclusive Leadership, Private Network Founder Samanah Duran Opens Doors To All Leaders, Elite Professionals And Founders

LONDON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold and transformative move, BEYOUROWN is now welcoming both men and women into its prestigious Inner Circle. This change marks a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and collaborative environment for business leaders across diverse industries. Founded by Forbes-honored entrepreneur Samanah Duran in 2016, BEYOUROWN has been a beacon of empowerment for women entrepreneurs. Now, with this new initiative, the Inner Circle is set to redefine the landscape of elite professional networking and support.

Since its inception in 2016, BEYOUROWN has been dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing them with unparalleled networking opportunities, business insights, and a supportive community. By extending membership to men who able to invest and consult, the Inner Circle aims to create a more dynamic and inclusive environment where high achievers from all backgrounds can connect, collaborate, and thrive together.

"We believe that true innovation and progress come from diverse perspectives and inclusive collaboration," says Samanah Duran, founder of BEYOUROWN. "By welcoming both men and women into our private network- the Inner Circle, we are expanding our community's potential and opening up new avenues for growth and success to support women even more so."

The BEYOUROWN Inner Circle caters to elite professionals and founders across a variety of industries, including STEM, Finance, Retail, Hospitality, Sports, Wellness, PR and Media. Members benefit from exclusive access to high-end networking events, tailored business support, and opportunities for personal and professional growth within a curated community of like-minded individuals.

About BEYOUROWN

BEYOUROWN was founded by Samanah Duran, an entrepreneur recognized by Forbes for her contributions to the business world. The organization has grown into a leading platform that supports and empowers entrepreneurs through the BEYOUROWN brand and its various initiatives, including the Inner Circle Private Members Club.

