Bodycote Plc - Board change confirmation

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

31 May 2024

Board change confirmation

Bodycote plc ("the Company"), the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, confirms the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Group Chief Executive

Following the announcements made on 18 October 2023 and 11 March 2024, the Company is pleased to confirm that Jim Fairbairn has now succeeded Stephen Harris as Group Chief Executive. The Company confirms that Mr Harris has stepped down from the Board and leaves the Company today.

Chair of Bodycote, Daniel Dayan, said:

"We would like to thank Stephen for his leadership of the Group over the last 15 years. His contribution to Bodycote has been exceptional and he leaves with our gratitude for the considerable effort expended over this period. We wish him all the best for the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Jim as Bodycote's Group Chief Executive. His track record in leading and developing specialist global industrial businesses and teams is outstanding and will enable him to contribute rapidly. We look forward to working with him to drive the continuing development and growth of Bodycote."

Further information:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340