FTC Solar has developed a hail stow strategy that positions solar modules to minimize the impact of hail and wind, based on a collaboration with VDE Americas. From pv magazine USA Hail can cause significant damage to solar installations and is the root cause of half of insured project losses, according to risk expert VDE Americas. While hail cannot be avoided, damage can be prevented by tilting solar modules on a tracker, called stowing, turning the modules away from the hail. FTC Solar, a Texas-based solar tracker specialist, has introduced the Automated Hail Stow Solution. It uses meteorological ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...