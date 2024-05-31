Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - MAR Compliance/Closed Period

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 31 May 2024 in relation to the Company's results for the year ended 30 April 2024.

The Directors of the Company confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information known to the Directors and the Company up to the date of this notice has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

31 May 2024