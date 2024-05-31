DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 412.6237 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90003 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 325212 EQS News ID: 1915507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

