

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European currency strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 1-week high of 0.8523 against the pound and a 2-day high of 170.39 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8501 and 169.44, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 0.9817 from an early near 3-week low of 0.9770.



The euro edged up to 1.0838 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.0811.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound, 171.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc and 1.09 against the greenback.



