DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Mai 24 Apr 24 Mai 24 Apr 24 Belgien +0,2 -0,2 +4,9 +4,9 Deutschland +0,2 +0,6 +2,8 +2,4 Estland 0,0 +1,1 +3,1 +3,1 Finnland 0,0 +0,1 +0,5 +0,6 Frankreich +0,2 +0,6 +2,7 +2,4 Griechenland -0,3 +1,0 +2,3 +3,2 Irland +0,5 +0,2 +1,9 +1,6 Italien +0,2 +0,6 +0,8 +0,9 Kroatien +0,2 +1,0 +4,3 +4,7 Lettland +0,5 +0,5 +0,2 +1,1 Litauen +0,3 +0,2 +0,8 +0,4 Luxemburg +0,1 +0,5 +3,2 +3,0 Malta +1,6 +2,8 +2,3 +2,4 Niederlande +0,3 +1,1 +2,7 +2,6 Österreich 0,0 +0,1 +3,3 +3,4 Portugal +1,1 +1,0 +3,9 +2,3 Slowakei +0,2 +0,3 +2,7 +2,4 Slowenien +0,4 +0,7 +2,5 +3,0 Spanien +0,2 +0,6 +3,8 +3,4 Zypern +1,2 +1,5 +3,0 +2,1 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com
DJG/mus/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.