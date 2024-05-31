Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.05.2024 | 11:31
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
        gg Vormonat    gg Vorjahr 
        +/- Prozent   +/- Prozent 
       Mai 24 Apr 24  Mai 24 Apr 24 
Belgien     +0,2  -0,2   +4,9  +4,9 
Deutschland   +0,2  +0,6   +2,8  +2,4 
Estland     0,0  +1,1   +3,1  +3,1 
Finnland     0,0  +0,1   +0,5  +0,6 
Frankreich   +0,2  +0,6   +2,7  +2,4 
Griechenland  -0,3  +1,0   +2,3  +3,2 
Irland     +0,5  +0,2   +1,9  +1,6 
Italien     +0,2  +0,6   +0,8  +0,9 
Kroatien    +0,2  +1,0   +4,3  +4,7 
Lettland    +0,5  +0,5   +0,2  +1,1 
Litauen     +0,3  +0,2   +0,8  +0,4 
Luxemburg    +0,1  +0,5   +3,2  +3,0 
Malta      +1,6  +2,8   +2,3  +2,4 
Niederlande   +0,3  +1,1   +2,7  +2,6 
Österreich    0,0  +0,1   +3,3  +3,4 
Portugal    +1,1  +1,0   +3,9  +2,3 
Slowakei    +0,2  +0,3   +2,7  +2,4 
Slowenien    +0,4  +0,7   +2,5  +3,0 
Spanien     +0,2  +0,6   +3,8  +3,4 
Zypern     +1,2  +1,5   +3,0  +2,1 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.