Amea Power has connected the Zina solar plant to the grid in Burkina Faso, to power the Mana gold mine in Mouhoun province. Dubai-based Amea Power has announced the commissioning of the Zina solar plant in Mouhoun province, Burkina Faso. The 26. 6 MW installation will be operated under a 25-year electricity purchase contract with the country's national electricity company, Sonabel. The project was initiated in 2009 as part of a public/private partnership between Burkina Faso's government and Canadian mining company Semafo, with the aim of supplying electricity to the Mana gold mine. In 2013, ...

