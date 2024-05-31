

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush money case trial.



The unprecedented and historic verdict from the 12-member Manhattan jury was unanimous.



It makes Trump the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony.



Trump was accused of having concealed a hush-money payment he allegedly made to former adult-film star Stormy Daniels to not to disclose an affair between them during his 2016 presidential election campaign.



Prosecutors argued that, by approving a scheme to account the money as legal expenses, Trump violated election law.



After deliberating for hours over two days, the jury on Thursday found the billionaire-turned-politician guilty of all 34 charges of falsifying business records.



His sentencing will take place on July 11.



Despite the guilty verdict, Trump is still eligible to run for president, reports say.



Responding to the verdict, Trump said it was a rigged, disgraceful trial, and vowed to continue fighting. 'The real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here.' The 77-year-old former president said he didn't do anything wrong, and that he was innocent in this case.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken