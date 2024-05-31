

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, after having fallen nearly 2 percent in the previous session on EIA data showing a jump in gasoline inventories in the week ended May 24th.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $81.92 a barrel while WTI crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $77.78.



Investors now await the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, this Sunday. The group is widely expected to extend its production cuts beyond the second quarter.



Interest-rate concerns persisted ahead of key U.S. inflation reading due later in the day that could provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



Eurozone inflation increased in May largely due to rising services costs, flash data from Eurostat showed earlier today - adding to worries about how slowly the European Central Bank will cut interest rates.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced more-than-expected 2.6 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in April. Annual inflation was seen at 2.5 percent.



It is feared that higher-for-longer interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation could weigh on fuel demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

