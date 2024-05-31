MediTelecare Expands Behavioral Health Services to Urban Environments, Embracing In-Person Psychiatry and Psychology Offerings

MediTelecare is a pioneering behavioral health services provider committed to delivering compassionate care to individuals across a variety of settings. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company offers a blend of in-person and telehealth services, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need, regardless of location.

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / MediTelecare, a leading provider of behavioral health services initially focused on Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities since its establishment in 2018, announces a significant expansion into urban or city-like environments. The company now proudly offers in-person Psychiatry and Psychology services, catering to areas where provider shortages are not typically a concern.

Recognizing the importance of personalized care and the unique needs of diverse communities, MediTelecare's expansion marks a pivotal moment in its commitment to accessible mental health services. With approximately 50% of its services now provided in-person, the company aims to bridge the gap between traditional healthcare and modern convenience, ensuring individuals receive the support they need, regardless of their location.

"Expanding our services into urban areas underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our communities," stated Randy DioGuardi, Chief Executive Officer at MediTelecare. "By offering in-person Psychiatry and Psychology services, we are not only enhancing accessibility but also fostering stronger connections between patients and providers."

Despite this expansion, MediTelecare remains steadfast in its telehealth model, particularly in rural areas where provider shortages persist. By leveraging technology, the company continues to deliver quality care efficiently, minimizing travel time between facilities and maximizing resources for those in underserved regions.

As MediTelecare continues to grow and adapt, its mission remains unwavering: to deliver compassionate and comprehensive behavioral health services to all those in need.

