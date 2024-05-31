

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Friday but were on track for a fourth monthly gain.



Spot gold was virtually unchanged at $2,343.03 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $2,364.10.



The dollar edged up slightly in early European trade on waning risk appetite after official data showed Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May.



Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation increased in May largely due to rising services costs, flash data from Eurostat showed - adding to worries about how slowly the European Central Bank will cut interest rates.



The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced more-than-expected 2.6 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 2.4 percent rise in April. Annual inflation was seen at 2.5 percent.



Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of April, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Economists expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March, while the annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to come in unchanged at 2.7 percent.



The data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, as Fed officials have repeatedly said they need 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before they will consider cutting rates.



Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday he doesn't see any imminent need to cut interest rates.



