Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
31 May 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
30 May 2024 57.51p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 57.33p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
31 May 2024