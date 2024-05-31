

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day low of 170.70 against the euro and 200.27 against the pound, from early highs of 169.44 and 199.24, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen dropped to near 5-week lows of 173.79 and 115.34 from early highs of 173.22 and 114.43, respectively.



The yen edged down to 157.36 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 156.57.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 104.60 and 96.46 from early highs of 103.83 and 95.83, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 171.00 against the euro, 202.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 117.00 against the loonie, 158.00 against the greenback, 107.00 against the aussie and 97.00 against the kiwi.



