Ellomay Capital Ltd.: Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (formerly U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd.) ("Ellomay Luzon Energy").

On May 31, 2024, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 - approximately NIS 610.9 million.

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 - approximately NIS 118.6 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. Since January 1, 2023, the months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season - the months of June, July, August and September; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons - (spring and autumn), the months from March to May, October and November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which include winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future or comparable to first quarter results in the past.

The financial statements of Dorad include a note concerning the war situation in Israel, which commenced on October 7, 2023, stating that Dorad estimated, based on the information it had as of May 27, 2024 (the date of approval of Dorad's financial statements as of March 31, 2024), that the current events and the security escalation in Israel have an impact on its results but that the impact on its short-term business results will be immaterial. Dorad further notes that as this event is not under the control of Dorad, and factors such as the continuation of the war and hostilities or their cessation may affect Dorad's assessments, as of the date of the financial statements, Dorad is unable to assess the extent of the impact of the war on its business activities and on its medium and long-term results. Dorad continues to regularly monitor the developments and is examining the effects on its operations and the value of its assets.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and as of and for each of the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain, a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel and a photovoltaic power plant of 4.95 MW in Italy;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

Ellomay Solar Italy One SRL that owns a photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of 14.8 MW in the Lazio Region, Italy that is ready for connection to the grid;

Ellomay Solar Italy Four SRL (15.06 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Five SRL (87.2 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Seven SRL (54.77 MW PV), Ellomay Solar Italy Nine SRL (8 MW PV) and Ellomay Solar Italy Ten SRL (18 MW PV) that are developing photovoltaic projects in Italy that have reached "ready to build" status; and

Fairfield Solar Project, LLC (13.44 MW PV), Malakoff Solar I, LLC (6.96 MW PV) and Malakoff Solar II, LLC (6.96 MW PV), that are constructing photovoltaic plants and Mexia Solar I, LLC (5.6 MW PV), Mexia Solar II, LLC (5.6 MW PV), and Talco Solar, LLC (10.3 MW PV), that are developing photovoltaic projects that have reached "ready to build" status, all in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas..

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's and Dorad's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dorad Energy Ltd. Statements of Financial Position









March 31 March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

399,596 323,883 219,246 Trade receivables and accrued income

181,182 184,689 211,866 Other receivables

13,850 19,224 12,095 Financial derivatives

- 3,902 - Total current assets

594,628 531,698 443,207









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

514,770 526,199 522,319 Prepaid expenses

29,548 31,573 30,053 Fixed assets

3,065,103 3,212,580 3,106,550 Intangible assets

7,573 6,722 7,653 Right of use assets

54,544 57,109 55,390 Total non-current assets

3,671,538 3,834,183 3,721,965









Total assets

4,266,166 4,365,881 4,165,172









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

329,137 313,996 299,203 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,787 4,645 4,787 Trade payables

158,545 172,081 166,089 Other payables Financial derivatives

19,897 1,125 19,214 - 31,446 - Total current liabilities

513,491 509,936 501,525









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,001,668 2,235,981 1,995,909 Other Long-term liabilities

11,562 15,926 12,943 Long-term lease liabilities

48,007 50,130 47,618 Provision for dismantling and restoration

38,013 50,000 38,985 Deferred tax liabilities

297,691 231,157 278,095 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,397,101 2,583,354 2,373,710









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

709,616 626,633 643,979 Total equity

1,355,574 1,272,591 1,289,937









Total liabilities and equity

4,266,166 4,365,881 4,165,172

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Income







For the three months ended Year ended March 31 December 31 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 610,882 648,316 2,722,396







Operating costs of the





Power Plant













Energy costs 131,084 124,074 583,112 Electricity purchase and





infrastructure services 263,191 317,162 1,244,646 Depreciation and





amortization 55,514 56,345 242,104 Other operating costs 42,469 34,171 186,024







Total operating costs





of Power Plant 492,258 531,752 2,255,886







Profit from operating





the Power Plant 118,624 116,564 466,510







General and





administrative expenses 9,874 6,594 27,668

- - 39







Operating profit 108,750 109,970 438,881







Financing income 12,879 19,222 45,286 Financing expenses 36,396 59,082 209,773







Financing expenses, net 23,517 39,860 164,487







Profit before







taxes on income 85,233 70,110 274,394







Taxes on income 19,596 16,141 63,079







Profit for the period 65,637 53,969 211,315

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity





Capital reserve







for activities



Share Share with Retained

capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the three months









ended March 31, 2024









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2024 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937











Profit for the period - - - 65,637 65,637











Balance as at









March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 709,616 1,355,574











For the three months









ended March 31, 2023









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622











Profit for the period - - - 53,969 53,969











Balance as at









March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 626,633 1,272,591























For the year ended









December 31, 2023 (Audited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 572,664 1,218,622











Dividend distributed - - - -140,000 -140,000 Profit for the year - - - 211,315 211,315











Balance as at









December 31, 2023 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 643,979 1,289,937

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2024 2023 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from





operating activities:





Profit for the period 65,637 53,969 211,315 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization





and fuel consumption 59,379 56,790 245,566 Taxes on income 19,596 16,141 63,079 Financing expenses, net 23,517 39,860 164,487

102,492 112,791 473,132







Change in trade receivables 30,684 53,892 26,715 Change in other receivables (4,493) 13,585 20,714 Change in trade payables (8,906) (67,513) (115,976) Change in other payables 5,954 7,775 2,507 Change in Other long-term liabilities (1,381) (1,603) (4,586)

21,858 6,136 (70,626)







Net cash flows provided





by operating activities 189,987 172,896 613,821







Cash flows used in





investing activities





Proceeds (used in) for settlement of financial derivatives Insurance proceeds in respect of damage to fixed asset (1,395) 2,737 1,172 - 8,884 - Decrease in long-term restricted deposits 17,500 - 40,887 Investment in fixed assets (17,069) (14,213) (102,082) Investment in intangible assets (412) (817) (3,162) Interest received 9,577 6,024 33,501 Net cash flows provided by (used in)





investing activities 10,918 (7,834) (21,972)







Cash flows from





financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (100) (100) (4,817) Repayment of loans from banks - - (253,382) Dividends paid (17,500) - (122,500) Interest paid (196) (150) (151,220) Net cash flows used in





financing activities (17,796) (250) (531,919)







Net increase in cash





and cash equivalents for





the period 183,109 164,812 59,930







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations





on cash and cash equivalents (2,759) 7,590 7,835 Cash and cash equivalents at





beginning of period 219,246 151,481 151,481 Cash and cash equivalents at end





of period 399,596 323,883 219,246

