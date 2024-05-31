Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York City on June 4-6, 2024.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Wednesday, June 5 at 11:00-11:25 A.M. EDT

Location: Track 9

Webcast: Link HERE

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days and published to the Events & Presentations section of the Protagonist corporate website: https://www.protagonist-inc.com/events-presentations .

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced Phase 3 stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study has been successfully completed, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2024. The open-label extension component of Phase 2 is ongoing, as is the global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda announced in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

