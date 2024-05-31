Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), the pioneering brand renowned for its commitment to sustainable hemp and CBD products, proudly announced its latest endeavor: the establishment of a state-of-the-art hemp textile manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Operating as Cartel International, this venture marks a significant milestone for the company and the industry, as it introduces a groundbreaking approach to hemp cultivation, textile production, and garment manufacturing in the region.

"In collaboration with the Federal Government of Mexico, state gubernatorial offices, and leaders from private equity entities, we are developing a full product manufacturing model that can be replicated anywhere. This model will create sustainable opportunities for local regions and drive local employment," said Mr. Kler, Director of Cartel International.

Mr. Kler

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211252_cartelblue0531figure1c.jpg

Strategically located, the plant will serve as a hub for cultivating hemp, manufacturing textiles, and producing high-quality clothing for men, women, and children.

"This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment," said Kler. "By harnessing the potential of hemp and leveraging local talent, we aim to redefine the fashion landscape while contributing to economic development in Mexico."

Scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of this year, the new facility represents the first of its kind in Mexico, embodying Cartel Blue's dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions and supporting local economies.

Cartel Blue: Hemp-Based Apparel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8148/211252_50c46ac70400cab1_003full.jpg

The manufacturing plant is poised to create employment opportunities for more than 200 local residents, fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment. Through comprehensive training programs and competitive wages, Cartel International is dedicated to nurturing a skilled workforce and fostering long-term growth within the community.

Kler, a retired US Department of Justice accredited representative for immigration with more than three decades of experience added, "Our team is thrilled to embark on this new chapter. With cutting-edge technology and a collaborative spirit, we look forward to setting new standards of excellence in hemp cultivation, textile manufacturing, and fashion production, and we're thrilled to bring this opportunity to Mexico."

With sustainability at the forefront of its mission, Cartel Blue remains committed to implementing eco-friendly practices throughout its operations, from growing and sourcing organic materials to minimizing waste and energy consumption. The new manufacturing plant will adhere to stringent environmental standards, solidifying Cartel Blue's position as a leader in sustainable fashion.

As Cartel Blue prepares to unveil its groundbreaking manufacturing plant in Mexico, anticipation mounts within the industry and among consumers worldwide. Cartel Blue continues to redefine the hemp industry globally.

For More Information

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Philip Moreb

CEO, Cartel Blue

Montage.Holdings@yahoo.com

(310) 955-0099

Mr. Kler

Director, Cartel International

MrKler007@me.com

(760) - 413-1200

About Cartel Blue:

Cartel Blue is a forward-thinking hemp brand dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through sustainable practices, innovative products, and a commitment to social responsibility. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and environmental stewardship, Cartel Blue strives to inspire positive change while creating timeless apparel for the modern world.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211252

SOURCE: Cartel Blue