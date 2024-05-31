

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained one of caution ahead of the keenly anticipated PCE readings from the U.S. Unlike the consumer price inflation which recorded a decline in April, the PCE-based inflation readings are seen steady at the levels recorded in March.



The year-on-year PCE Price Index is seen steady at 2.7 percent. The core component is also expected to be steady at 2.8 percent. The month-on-month PCE Price Index as well as its core component, are both expected to remain steady at 0.3 percent.



Wall Street Futures edged down. European benchmarks are trading mixed amidst flash inflation readings from the Euro Area rising more than expected. Asian shares also finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting, crude oil prices are trading close to the flatline. Gold remains steady ahead of PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies rose mildly.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,087.00, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,225.90, down 0.18% Germany's DAX at 18,487.35, down 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,266.13, up 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,976.66, down 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,985.25, up 0.06% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,495.50, up 1.27% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,701.70, up 0.96% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,086.81, down 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,079.61, down 0.83%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0853, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.2723, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 157.15, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6655, up 0.35% USD/CAD at 1.3630, down 0.35% Dollar Index at 104.65, down 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.559%, up 0.15% Germany at 2.6905%, up 1.34% France at 3.183%, up 1.08% U.K. at 4.4220%, up 1.73% Japan at 1.055%, down 1.86%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $82.00, up 0.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $77.94, up 0.04%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,364.65, down 0.08%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,307.45, up 0.58% Ethereum at $3,783.56, up 1.16% BNB at $593.91, up 0.02% Solana at $167.46, up 0.43% XRP at $0.5202, down 0.00%.



