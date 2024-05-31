Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Announces Insider Share Purchases

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced that key executives and directors have purchased additional shares of the company's stock. Between May 20 and May 30, 2024, CEO Allan Evans, COO Drew Camden, board member Sanford Rich, and board member Cristina Colon collectively acquired more than 40,000 shares through open market purchases.

This recent insider buying brings insider ownership (including its largest shareholder Red Cat Holdings, Inc.) to approximately 64% of the Company, underscoring the leadership team's commitment to aligning their interests with those of the shareholders and reflecting their confidence in Unusual Machines' strategic direction and growth potential.

"Our recent insider purchases highlight our unwavering confidence in Unusual Machines' trajectory," stated Evans. "We are on a path to meaningful growth, driven by our recent IPO, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into the defense sector. This personal investment in the company is a clear signal of our belief in the value and future of Unusual Machines. We remain committed to driving shareholder value and are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Unusual Machines has been making strides since its IPO, including the successful acquisitions of Rotor Riot and Fat Shark from Red Cat Holdings. These acquisitions form the cornerstone of the Company's operations, driving revenue through both e-commerce and B2B sales channels.

In a recent letter to shareholders, Evans emphasized the Company's strategic priorities, which include expanding Rotor Riot's operations, progressing towards domestic production of NDAA-compliant products, and developing defense sector components. These initiatives are designed to capitalize on the growing demand for drone technology and establish Unusual Machines as a leading player in the industry.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

