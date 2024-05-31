London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Abitibi Metals Corp (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF), a leader in Quebec's mineral exploration sector, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from Abitibi Metals Corp will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About Abitibi Metals Corp

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

Jonathon Deluce

CEO

7786536862

info@abitibimetals.com

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

