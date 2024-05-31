Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Yerbaé Brand Corp. (TSXV: YERB.U) (OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit, which will be taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, June 5th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Todd Gibson, Co-Founder & CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 6th at 10:50 AM PDT. Todd will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings during the event.

Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit one-on-one investor meeting requests, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Yerbaé Brand Corp.

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV: YERB.U) (OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé's celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine. By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free. Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

Contacts

Yerbaé Brand Corp.

Andy Naidu

Chief of Staff

7187371768

investors@yerbae.com

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital