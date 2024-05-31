TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 31

31 May 2024

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Paul Le Page, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited as a non-executive Director, effective 7 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson