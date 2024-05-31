

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will embark on a five-day state visit to France next week.



First Lady Jill Biden will accompany the President for the tour.



On June 6, the President will deliver remarks and participate in engagements with to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, which paved the way for the liberation of France and Europe.



73,000 Americans landed at Utah and Omaha beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944. The President will greet American veterans and their family members while in France to honor their sacrifice, the White House said.



On June 7, Biden will deliver remarks at Pointe du Hoc about the importance of defending freedom and democracy.



The next day, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will host Biden and Jill Biden for a State Visit in Paris. 'The State Visit will reflect the enduring and comprehensive relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally, founded on shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation,' the White House said.



The two leaders will discuss a wide range of global challenges and bilateral issues.



