Alta Global Group Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American:MMA) Founder and CEO Nick Langton and Brand Ambassador Laura Sanko on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mma_access

In the exclusive interviews, Langton and Sanko discuss how Alta, a pioneering technology company, is poised to reshape the global martial arts and combat sports industry. Through its innovative platform, Alta seeks to maximize monetization opportunities within the sector by enhancing consumer participation and enriching community engagement. The Company's comprehensive suite of products, including the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, Alta Community, and mixedmartialarts.com, positions Alta as a central figure in the industry's digital transformation.

Martial arts and combat sports gyms have a superb in-gym product, but they are ripe for transformation in the areas of building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their communities. Alta is on a mission to unlock the full potential of this multi-billion-dollar industry, with the goal of converting 640 million fans globally into active participants. The Company's focus on integrating advanced technology with user-centric services offers a scalable model that enhances gym operations and positions Alta to drive substantial revenue growth. As Alta continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is ideally positioned to provide investors with exposure to a rapidly growing global market.

About Alta Global Group Limited

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https:// www.altaglobalgroup.com.

