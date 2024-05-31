EvGateway Inaugurates New DCFC Sites Across New York's Southern Tier

EvGateway Opens Three EV Fast Charging Sites in Vestal, Ithaca and Owego

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / EvGateway is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) sites across New York's Southern Tier. This initiative is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through its clean transportation DCFC fast charger program and marks a significant step forward in expanding the state's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The newly launched DCFC sites are strategically located at key hospitality venues to provide convenient and reliable charging solutions for EV drivers. The sites are situated at the Hampton Inn Owego, Courtyard by Marriott Binghamton in Vestal, and the Holiday Inn Express in Ithaca. Each of these locations is now equipped with four DCFC chargers, each offering a robust 180kW capacity, along with two alternating current (AC) charging stations. All sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all EV users.

"We are thrilled to bring these advanced charging facilities to New York's southern tier," said Reddy Marri, President at EvGateway. "This project represents our commitment to supporting the growth of electric vehicle adoption and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future. We are grateful for the support from NYSERDA, which has been instrumental in making this project a reality."

The installation of these high-capacity charging stations addresses a critical need for fast and efficient charging options in the region. By providing drivers with reliable access to rapid charging, EvGateway is helping to reduce range anxiety and encourage more drivers to switch to electric vehicles. This initiative aligns with New York State's broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy sources.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "NYSERDA is proud to work with EvGateway on improving access to fast charging for electric vehicles in the Southern Tier. As more drivers make the switch to EVs, deploying infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers are able to find a charge when they need it is essential, and these centrally located sites are strategically placed to benefit both residents and visitors to the region."

EvGateway's new charging stations are designed to serve a diverse range of EV models, ensuring that all drivers can benefit from the latest in charging technology. The company's focus on strategic placement and high-power output underscores its dedication to providing practical solutions for today's EV drivers.

About EvGateway

EvGateway is a hardware-agnostic Electric Vehicle Charging network that provides turnkey, customizable solutions to the end customer regardless of their requirements and charging needs. Our charging management network offering includes white label software development, mobile and 24x7 support for the EV Charging stations. We partner with some of the world's leading companies to make charging convenient.

For more information, visit www.evgateway.com or email sales@evgateway.com

