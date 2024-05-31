New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, proudly announces that Raffaelle Breaks, the company's Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), has been honored by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights her exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the healthcare software industry.

The Healthcare Technology Report's annual list celebrates leaders who are steering the healthcare software landscape in groundbreaking directions. This year's awardees have spearheaded cutting-edge healthcare solutions, enhancing patient care experiences and outcomes while setting new standards for industry leadership. With the global healthcare IT industry expected to reach $974.5 billion by 2027, these leaders' efforts are pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare technology.

Raffaelle Breaks' selection to this distinguished list is a testament to her remarkable impact at Unite Us. In her role, Breaks oversees the product, technology, and data teams, driving innovation and scalability within the company's robust product suite. Unite Us streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across healthcare providers, health plans, government agencies, and community organizations to address social drivers of health (SDoH) through the facilitation of social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements.

Since joining Unite Us, Breaks has led thousands of product releases and upgrades, resulting in a 100% increase in product adoption since 2022. Her leadership in product management and technology design has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Some of the team's most recent product releases include:

Medicaid Member Eligibility Verification, a new functionality that enables real-time Medicaid eligibility verification without leaving the Unite Us ecosystem. By integrating with states' Medicaid systems in real-time, Unite Us eliminates the need to access multiple systems and reduces the administrative burden of manually verifying Medicaid eligibility and managed care enrollment each time services are needed.

Unite Us Chat, a new, secure chat feature built into the Unite Us Platform that integrates with providers' systems of record, allowing users to communicate with other organizations in real time to coordinate care for people who need social services.

"We are incredibly proud of Raffaelle's achievements and this well-deserved recognition," said Dan Brillman, CEO of Unite Us. "Her vision and leadership are integral to our mission of improving health outcomes by addressing the social drivers of health (SDoH) across communities."

Please join us in celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of Raffaelle Breaks and her fellow honorees on The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 25 Healthcare Software Executives of 2024 list.

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for advancing social care outcomes. Our robust product suite streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations to address social drivers of health by facilitating social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral platform now integrates more than 1M services and securely hosts the nation's largest network of non-profits committed to improving whole-person health one community at a time. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

