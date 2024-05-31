Degrii Introduces Zima Pro: Advanced Cordless Pool Cleaner for Superior Performance

Innovative Pool Vacuum Enhances Cleaning Efficiency for Residential and Commercial Pools

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Degrii, a pioneer in advanced pool cleaning and environmental monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Zima Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner. Designed by a team of visionary scientists and engineers, the Zima Pro represents a leap forward in pool cleaning technology, offering unmatched performance and efficiency for high-end residential and commercial pools.

The Zima Pro is equipped with cutting-edge ultrasonic mapping technology, boasting over 20 sensors, including a 360° ultrasonic radar, for precise 3D path planning. This advanced feature ensures thorough cleaning of pools up to 5,000 square feet, catering to various shapes and sizes with four distinct cleaning modes: Overall, Floor, Wall, and Manual.

Featuring an independent wheel-drive system, the Zima Pro effortlessly climbs walls at a 90° angle, ensuring comprehensive cleaning from the pool floor to the waterline. Its powerful 250W brushless motor generates up to 4,700 GPH suction power, effectively removing debris, leaves, and dirt, while the 6.5L filter capacity provides high-precision filtering with fine (180 µm) and ultra-fine (100 µm) filtration options.

Convenience meets innovation with the Zima Pro's smart in-app control, allowing for remote management via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The device's cordless design, powered by a long-lasting 10,000mAh battery, provides up to 3.5 hours of continuous cleaning without the need for external power. Additionally, its one-click lifting feature enhances user experience, making it a smart addition to modern, connected homes.

Constructed with a modular design and boasting an IPX8 waterproof rating, the Zima Pro is built to last, offering reliability and ease of maintenance for both professional cleaning services and individual users seeking top-tier performance.

For more information and to purchase the Degrii Zima Pro Cordless Pool Cleaner, please visit the Amazon store or the official website.

About Degrii:

Degrii stands at the forefront of technological innovation, driven by a strong commitment to sustainability and the enhancement of living environments. By seamlessly integrating intelligence and efficiency into its products, Degrii strives to offer solutions that not only improve daily life but also promote a low-carbon future. Through pioneering efforts, including the development of the world's first underwater ultrasonic radar technology, Degrii has cemented its position as a trailblazer in creating data-driven, environmentally conscious products.

