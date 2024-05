SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



XChange Tec Inc (XHG) is up over 80% at $1.24. C3is Inc. (CISS) is up over 31% at $2.16. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (DHAC) is up over 28% at $19.31. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 23% at $27.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is up over 19% at $1.21. Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (LPA) is up over 17% at $303.00. Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is up over 17% at $2.83. Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is up over 16% at $181.96. Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) is up over 13% at $9.19. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is up over 12% at $14.82. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is up over 11% at $1.35. Raytech Holding Limited (RAY) is up over 10% at $3.98. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is up over 8% at $1.35.



In the Red



Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is down over 37% at $3.74. Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is down over 37% at $1.05. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is down over 25% at $8.13. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is down over 22% at $239.50. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is down over 15% at $143.68. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is down over 15% at $1.10. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 14% at $16.63. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is down over 11% at $5.30. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is down over 8% at $2.38. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is down over 6% at $1.36.



