Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 889082 | ISIN: US2774321002 | Ticker-Symbol: EAC
Tradegate
30.05.24
18:17 Uhr
92,46 Euro
-0,62
-0,67 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Eastman Chemical: Eastman: Transforming Plastic Waste in the World's Largest Molecular Recycling Facility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Eastman

Eastman's innovative process takes recycling to a molecular level, creating new plastic from hard-to-recycle plastic waste. Learn more about the facility and what it can do at https://www.eastman.com/en/sustainability/environmental/circularity/site-locations/tennessee-site

The Kingsport facility is one of the largest molecular recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 110,000 metric tons every year. By scaling up this technology, we are making a big impact in reducing plastic waste and lowering carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil-based processes.

By closing the loop on plastic recycling, we are contributing to a truly circular economy. This means that the plastic products we produce can be recycled an infinite number of times, minimizing waste and conserving valuable resources.

Eastman is proud to lead the transformative movement towards a more sustainable future. Through innovative recycling technologies, we change the world, promoting a circular economy. This commitment benefits the environment and ensures widespread availability of our products, positively impacting industries and consumers globally.

Join us in embracing the power of recycling and together, let's make a difference in the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Eastman on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Eastman
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/eastman
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Eastman



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
