Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
31.05.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SKAKO plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of warrants

The share capital of SKAKO plc has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 June 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010231877           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         SKAKO              
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,106,418 shares (DKK 31,064,180)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        46,078 shares (DKK 460,780)   
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,152,496 shares (DKK 31,524,960)
--------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SKAKO              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3254               
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
