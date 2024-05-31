Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
31.05.24
11:22 Uhr
70,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5070,0017:07
69,5070,0016:25
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 15:38
107 Leser

(0)

Workiva: The Growing Demand for ESG Controllers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Tarynn Zenk, vice president of accounting and ESG controller at Mastercard, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of ESG Talk to discuss the growing role of ESG controllers within companies. Discover how ESG controllers navigate the intersection of finance and sustainability, safeguarding the credibility of companies' ESG disclosures.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com


