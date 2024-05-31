Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 15:38
Maximus: DE&I Perspectives: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders ERG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Maximus
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) ERG members share their stories during AANHPI Heritage Month

ERGs Unplugged is our internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the power of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In our second episode, we chatted with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) ERG members Joanne Ruan, Dominic Augustine, and Sara-Grace Chan in celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month.

The AANHPI ERG is committed to a culture of belonging, nurturing leadership potential, and championing diversity and inclusivity within the organization. In their discussion, our panelists share unique stories and perspectives on their experience with the group with DE&I Manager Jesenia Gonzalez.

To learn more about our commitment to DE&I visit: Maximus.com/DEI

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
