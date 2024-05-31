

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased further in May to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years amid lower costs for housing and energy, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in April.



Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since September 2021, when prices had risen the same 3.3 percent.



Consumer prices for housing in particular, including energy, are currently driving inflation less than in previous months, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in May.



The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slightly slower rate of 3.3 percent versus a 3.4 percent increase in April. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



