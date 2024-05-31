NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTCQB:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at six members and each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution Votes Cast by Proxy Yes % Yes Votes Cast by Proxy No % No Votes Cast by Proxy Abstain % Abstain Francis Letourneau 16,891,751 91.760% 0 0.000% 1,516,953 8.240% Jim Bailey 15,964,694 86.724% 0 0.000% 2,444,010 13.276% Vitor Fonseca 16,647,420 90.432% 0 0.000% 1,761,284 9.568% Brendan Purdy 16,582,280 90.078% 0 0.000% 1,826,424 9.922% Binyomin Posen 15,934,800 86.561% 0 0.000% 2,473,904 13.439% Navindran Naidoo 17,095,875 92,868% 0 0.000% 1,312,829 7.132%

Appointment of Auditors

Jeremy Levi, CPA was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution Votes Cast by Proxy Yes % Yes Votes Cast by Proxy No % No Votes Cast by Proxy Abstain % Abstain Jeremy Levi, CPA 17,464,055 94.868% 0 0.000% 944,649 5.132%

The Company Stock Option Plan and The Restricted Share Unit Plan

The shareholders approved the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit plan.

Resolution Votes Cast by Proxy Yes % Yes Votes Cast by Proxy No % No Votes Cast by Proxy Abstain % Abstain Approve the Company's Stock Option Plan 14,973,815 81.341% 3,434,889 18.659% 0 0.000% Approve the Restricted Share Unit Plan 14,615,148 79.393% 3,793,556 20.607% 0 0.000%

A full report on the voting results is available under NuRAN Wireless Inc SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

