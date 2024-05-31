Anzeige
WKN: A2QEX0 | ISIN: CA67059X2059 | Ticker-Symbol: 1RNA
Tradegate
31.05.24
16:07 Uhr
0,076 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0570,08216:20
0,0690,07616:08
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2024 | 16:02
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

QUÉBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTCQB:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at six members and each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution

Votes Cast by Proxy

Yes

%

Yes

Votes Cast by Proxy

No

%

No

Votes Cast by Proxy

Abstain

% Abstain

Francis Letourneau

16,891,751

91.760%

0

0.000%

1,516,953

8.240%

Jim Bailey

15,964,694

86.724%

0

0.000%

2,444,010

13.276%

Vitor Fonseca

16,647,420

90.432%

0

0.000%

1,761,284

9.568%

Brendan Purdy

16,582,280

90.078%

0

0.000%

1,826,424

9.922%

Binyomin Posen

15,934,800

86.561%

0

0.000%

2,473,904

13.439%

Navindran Naidoo

17,095,875

92,868%

0

0.000%

1,312,829

7.132%

Appointment of Auditors

Jeremy Levi, CPA was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.

Resolution

Votes Cast by Proxy

Yes

%

Yes

Votes Cast by Proxy

No

%

No

Votes Cast by Proxy

Abstain

% Abstain

Jeremy Levi, CPA

17,464,055

94.868%

0

0.000%

944,649

5.132%

The Company Stock Option Plan and The Restricted Share Unit Plan

The shareholders approved the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit plan.

Resolution

Votes Cast by Proxy

Yes

%

Yes

Votes Cast by Proxy

No

%

No

Votes Cast by Proxy

Abstain

% Abstain

Approve the Company's Stock Option Plan

14,973,815

81.341%

3,434,889

18.659%

0

0.000%

Approve the Restricted Share Unit Plan

14,615,148

79.393%

3,793,556

20.607%

0

0.000%

A full report on the voting results is available under NuRAN Wireless Inc SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,
Director and CEO
Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
