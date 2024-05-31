NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

QUÉBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTCQB:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024.
Election of Directors
The number of directors was fixed at six members and each of the six nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular were re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.
Resolution
Votes Cast by Proxy
Yes
%
Yes
Votes Cast by Proxy
No
%
No
Votes Cast by Proxy
Abstain
% Abstain
Francis Letourneau
16,891,751
91.760%
0
0.000%
1,516,953
8.240%
Jim Bailey
15,964,694
86.724%
0
0.000%
2,444,010
13.276%
Vitor Fonseca
16,647,420
90.432%
0
0.000%
1,761,284
9.568%
Brendan Purdy
16,582,280
90.078%
0
0.000%
1,826,424
9.922%
Binyomin Posen
15,934,800
86.561%
0
0.000%
2,473,904
13.439%
Navindran Naidoo
17,095,875
92,868%
0
0.000%
1,312,829
7.132%
Appointment of Auditors
Jeremy Levi, CPA was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.
Resolution
Votes Cast by Proxy
Yes
%
Yes
Votes Cast by Proxy
No
%
No
Votes Cast by Proxy
Abstain
% Abstain
Jeremy Levi, CPA
17,464,055
94.868%
0
0.000%
944,649
5.132%
The Company Stock Option Plan and The Restricted Share Unit Plan
The shareholders approved the Company's stock option plan and the restricted share unit plan.
Resolution
Votes Cast by Proxy
Yes
%
Yes
Votes Cast by Proxy
No
%
No
Votes Cast by Proxy
Abstain
% Abstain
Approve the Company's Stock Option Plan
14,973,815
81.341%
3,434,889
18.659%
0
0.000%
Approve the Restricted Share Unit Plan
14,615,148
79.393%
3,793,556
20.607%
0
0.000%
A full report on the voting results is available under NuRAN Wireless Inc SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About NuRAN Wireless:
NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."
Additional Information:
For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com
Francis Létourneau,
Director and CEO
Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (418) 264-1337
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com