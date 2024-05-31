S.A.H.M LLC: Sofia Alejandra's Empowering New Single 'Beautiful' Celebrates Universal Beauty

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Sofia Alejandra, the 16-year-old musical prodigy hailing from Orlando, Florida, is set to release her third original single, "Beautiful." With a captivating blend of singer-songwriter and R&B influences, Sofia's music resonates with listeners of all ages.

Sofia Alejandra - New Single "Beautiful"

Artwork for Sofia Alejandra's new single, "Beautiful"

Sofia's journey began with a twist of fate. After a life-altering car accident at the age of 10, she discovered her innate musical gifts during the long and difficult recovery period after a 9-hour surgery. Undeterred by adversity, Sofia taught herself to play the guitar and piano, channeling her emotions into melodies that would soon captivate audiences.

Musical Evolution:

March 2022: Sofia released an interpretation of Bob Marley's timeless classic, "Three Little Birds."

June 2022: Her debut original single, "Ready to Go," marked the beginning of her own musical library.

marked the beginning of her own musical library. April 2024: Sofia's second original single, "Waiting Here for You," garnered over 385,000 views on YouTube, solidifying that she has a place in the industry.

"Beautiful", her soon to be released new single, is more than a song; it's a message of self-acceptance; it's an anthem that transcends physical appearance. Sofia's soulful vocals deliver a powerful message: "You are beautiful, regardless of age, appearance, or circumstance." Having grappled with self-doubt, Sofia Alejandra now shares her conviction with the world. The single encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness and recognize their inherent beauty.

"Beautiful" will be accompanied by a music video directed by Freedom Films, and it is a celebration of diversity. Sofia unites people of different races, professions, genders, identities, and ages, emphasizing that beauty knows no boundaries. Each person featured holds a special place in Sofia Alejandra's heart, symbolizing the interconnectedness of humanity.

"Beautiful" will be available on all major music platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora, starting June 1st, 2024. The accompanying video will premiere on her YouTube channel and other video streaming platforms on the same date.

Sofia Alejandra is embarking on a promotional tour, starting in Boston, MA, in June 2024. Fans can catch her live performances and connect with her inspiring message. For interviews, inquiries, or further information, visit her official website: www.sofiaalejandramusic.com or contact: Yazz Hunter | sofiaalejandramusic@gmail.com | 321-278-5023.

You can follow her on:

Instagram: @sofiaalejandramusic

TikTok: @sofiaalejandramusic

YouTube: Sofia Alejandra Music

Sofia Alejandra's personal favorite quote: "You are the author of your own story, so make it a bestseller!"

Contact Information

Yazz Hunter

Executive Producer

sofiaalejandramusic@gmail.com

3212785023

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPiXJbtGz4c

SOURCE: S.A.H.M. LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.