31.05.2024
Integre Trans: NOTICE REGARDING THE COMPANY (GROUP) CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

According to the information document of JSC "Integre Trans" (hereinafter - the
Company) dated of 7 February, 2024 supplemented and amended version (ISIN
LT0000407553), the Company committed to regularly provide information to
investors, including within 5 months from the end of the reporting year, to
provide the audited consolidated financial statements of the group of companies
managed by the Company (hereinafter - the Group). 



With this notice, the Company informs the investors that on 16 May after
publishing the information about the Company's intention to initiate the
Company's restructuring, the assumptions used in preparing the financial
statements have fundamentally changed. Since these assumptions were disclosed
to the Group's auditors in on 16 May 2024, the condition of uncertainty and the
lack of certain information led to the suspension of the unfinished audit.
Audit of the consolidated financial statements of the group has not been
completed as of 31 May. 



Having made the decision to initiate the restructuring process of the Company,
the Company continues its core activities. However, at the same time, the
Company thoroughly and responsibly assesses the impact the restructuring
process could have on the Company's future operations and ability to cover its
obligations, taking into account the possible help of creditors to overcome
financial difficulties, applicable economic, technical, organizational and
other measures as well as other important circumstances. The Company states
that the assessment of the specified circumstances requires additional time,
especially considering the fact that the Company is currently operating under
conditions of uncertainty and due to these conditions, the completion of the
audit of the Group's consolidated statements must be postponed. 







The Chief Executive Officer                          
                          Žana Kel
