GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Employees | A Message From Our Chief People Officer

Our mission at GoDaddy is to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all. We focus on the dreamers who bring their passion and craft to the world, and who create thriving communities. This is why GoDaddy exists - to be a catalyst to their success, and the platform and advocate for their brand.

Monica Bailey, Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

Similarly, we believe in this fundamental principle for our employees, that opportunity should be inclusive for all. Pay parity is an important part of our inclusive culture. When we started our journey toward pay parity several years ago, it was both daunting and scary. Would we really share data externally? What if the gaps were too big to overcome?

We didn't have all the answers - only a committed and strong belief that visibility and transparency could lead to improvement. We took on this important work with a caring, curious, and hard-working group who shared a willingness to learn and ultimately understand what must be improved within our organization. As one of our leaders once said, "We need to get comfortable with uncomfortable data."

One of our values at GoDaddy is 'Work Courageously,' and that value was front and center as we dove into the unknown. Year after year, we have shared our data - both the data we are proud of and the data showing room for improvement. We believe that companies do not have to be, and frankly can't be, perfect. But we can be courageous, do our best, and learn and improve along the way.

With the release of our 2023 Diversity & Pay Parity report, we are proud to share the progress we've made toward creating an equitable, inclusive, and transparent company:

We achieved pay parity based on gender (globally) and ethnicity (U.S.). 1

We both maintained our gender representation globally and increased representation of people of color in the U.S. - despite scaling back our hiring. Since first publishing these results, our representation of both women and people of color has improved, with big gains in women in leadership (7%) and people of color in technology roles (10%). 2

We welcomed four new GoDaddy Executive Leadership Team members in 2023 through internal promotions - each fantastic and bringing diverse perspectives to our company, our leadership team, our employees, and our customers.

We continue to teach our team how to mitigate bias and enable equity in our day-to-day work, with a fair and consistent approach to hiring, performance evaluation, compensation, and promotion decisions.

Our mission does not change in challenging years. In fact, it's in those times that it becomes more important - and the work to fulfill it is never complete. It's both important and meaningful to be part of the improvements we want for the world, and it's an honor to do this work alongside colleagues who are committed to making a difference.

Monica Bailey

Chief People Officer, GoDaddy

To learn more, read our 2023 Sustainability Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

2GoDaddy first published the representation data in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

