This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to María Santa María, Head of Projects at BayWa r. e. Iberia. She says that diversity and Inclusion are worth the central stage in a company's hiring practices and board representation. She also claims that organizations and industry stakeholders have lots to gain by explicitly and outspokenly prioritizing equity and inclusion to create a more inclusive environment for women and other underrepresented groups. In many ways, the solar and energy storage sector tends to be more open to women compared to some traditional industries. And curiously ...

