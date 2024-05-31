On May 29, 2024, the "International Mountain Tourism Day (IMTD) 2024" Theme Events was successfully held in Nice, France. The participants gathered to discuss and interact around the events theme "Mutual Understanding among People through Mountain Tourism" and the forum theme "Mountain Tourism Destinations Responding to Climate Change."

Dominique de Villepin, Former Prime Ministers of France and Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA); Christiane Amiel, Deputy Mayor of Nice; Dong Guangli, Consul Général de Chine Marseille; Zhang Haomiao, Director of the Office du Tourisme de Chine; and Rudy Salles, President Delegate of the Office de Tourisme Métropolitain Nice Côte d'Azur, delivered speeches at the event. High-level segments were given by representatives of international organizations, including Qu Xing, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO; Harry Hwang, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of UN Tourism; and Peter Semone, Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

At the event, the Global Initiative of "Mutual Understanding among People through Mountain Tourism" was released. Fu Yingchun, Vice Chairman and Executive Secretary-General of IMTA, exchanged MOU with Aki Karihtala, President of the International Nordic Walking Federation (INWA); Abdou Belgat, President of the World Association for Hospitality and Tourism Education and Training (AMFORHT); and Laurent Blondeel, Directeur General of SAS Maxi Event's FRANCE.

The supporting activities were also spectacular. In early May, the Sino-French Rope Team from IMTA successfully climbed the Mont Blanc, and the flags of IMTA, IMTD, and "Nihao! China" were displayed at Aiguille du Midi. The opening ceremony featured a flag handover for the IMTA and IMTD. The events also included the "Nice Night" Dinner and the Mountain Community Art Exhibition.

The 2024 IMTD event was hosted by the IMTA and received strong support from various international organizations and institutions, including the UN Tourism, the Comité Régional du Tourisme CÔTE d'AZUR FRANCE, the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), PATA, the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), AMFORHT, INWA, etc.

