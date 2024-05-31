Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2024 | 14:36
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

German High Street Properties A/S: Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2024

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund May 31, 2024

Announcement no. 259

Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2024

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and adopted the attached interim report for the first quarter of 2024.

  • The result before value adjustments and tax for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024, showed a profit of T.EUR 23. The result is considered as expected.

  • The management assessed the fair market value of investment in German properties at EUR 91.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to EUR 91.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

  • Continued reassuring solidity at 58.4% and liquid reserves of T.EUR 4,265.

  • According to stock exchange announcement no. 250 of December 29, 2023, the property Hesselvang 11, 8500 Grenaa was sold in January 2024.

  • In view of the present interest rate level, a positive result before value adjustments and taxes is expected to be at the lower end of the announced range of EUR 0.0 - 0.3 million in 2024.

  • Focus on retaining tenants and rental turnover as well as on maintenance and development projects that can support leasing efforts and reduce vacancies in the properties.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


