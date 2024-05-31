BHG Financial is Putting Words Into Action This Mental Health Awareness Month

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Mental health awareness is a cornerstone of BHG Financial's values. As Mental Health Awareness Month draws to a close, it is essential to acknowledge that one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, and nearly one in six youth aged 6-17 faces a mental health disorder. The urgency for awareness and support cannot be overstated.

BHG Financial has long been committed to supporting its employees' mental health journeys. Extending its efforts to the broader community, BHG has partnered with leading organizations in the mental health field. The company believes that fostering open and public conversations about mental health can help eradicate stigma and encourage individuals to seek help.

This spring, BHG hosted a groundbreaking mental health panel with the Kevin Love Fund, founded by five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love. This non-profit organization aims to break the stigma around mental health and ensure individuals receive the support they need. The panel, featuring Kevin Love and BHG's CEO & Co-founder Albert Crawford, and moderated by President Tyler Crawford, discussed performing under high-pressure environments, whether on the court or in the boardroom.

"Embracing mental health awareness is not just about understanding our own struggles; it is about empowering each other to break the silence and seek support to pave the way for a healthier society. I value opportunities like this where we can have public discussions with changemakers and have meaningful conversations that help all people," said Tyler Crawford, President of BHG Financial.

BHG's newest partnership is with the Overtown Youth Center (OYC) in Miami, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. OYC provides comprehensive programs and services for youth, adults, and families in the community, fostering hope, promoting lifelong learning, and offering guidance. BHG has donated to support OYC's efforts and will host a workout class on May 31 to prioritize both physical and mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, BHG has launched several initiatives to foster a culture of care, compassion, and resilience company-wide:

Leadership Mental Health First Aid Course: BHG leaders will undergo online certification in Mental Health First Aid from the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, equipping them to effectively address mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Webinar: In collaboration with the Marsh McLennan Agency, BHG will host a webinar highlighting its EAP program, offering confidential counseling, resources, and support services to help employees navigate personal and professional challenges.

Support Circle Sessions: BHG will facilitate open dialogue sessions for employees to share their experiences, insights, and concerns in a safe and supportive environment, fostering empathy, understanding, and solidarity among team members.

"In today's society, managing stress, whether physical or mental, is crucial to ensure a company's workforce is physically and emotionally prepared to be at their best. We take that very seriously. Providing the tools and resources to support the mental health of our associates shows that they are respected, heard, and valued," says Al Crawford, BHG Financial Co-Founder and CEO.

