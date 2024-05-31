Cape Cod, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Local officials and business leaders, along with Mr. Monopoly, unveiled MONOPOLY: Cape Cod Edition at a media event on May 23, 2024, hosted at The Chatham Bars Inn, on Cape Cod, MA. The game is one of the only licensed versions in the state, introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, and under license by Hasbro, a toy and game company.

MONOPOLY: Cape Cod Edition replaces the perennial board game's Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Cape Cod cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the central U.S.

"We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations and businesses that make Cape Cod unique and truly special. And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board," said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps USA representative. MONOPOLY: Cape Cod Edition will be available in stores and online.

To learn more about other MONOPOLY community editions, visit www.toptrumps.us.

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 89 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com.

About Top Trumps USA Inc.

Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - The Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market, under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks and businesses, for a game play that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.

Contact: Emily Bergh, R Public Relations

518-321-3906 / Emily@rprfirm.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211014

SOURCE: R Public Relations