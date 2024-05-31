MLG Capital Acquires Orchard Village Multifamily Asset Under Firm's Innovative Legacy Fund

Apartment property is MLG's 9th acquisition in Chicago MSA

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / MLG Capital - a national leader in private real estate investments - today announced its acquisition of Orchard Village, located at 1240 W Indian Trail in Aurora, IL. The 272-unit property was built in 2000 and has an amenity set complete with a heated pool, clubhouse and fitness center, dog park and more across its expansive, well-landscaped grounds. Units feature attractive layouts and in-unit washer/dryers. MLG acquired an interest in the property using 1031 exchange proceeds from its innovative Legacy Fund, which offers a tax-deferred exit strategy for private real estate owners.

Orchard Village is well-located near several schools, parks, a hospital and other community amenities. The property is just 1 mile from I-88 and 3.5 miles from the Aurora Metra Station. With a low vacancy rate in the submarket and limited projected new supply, MLG anticipates continued demand for the property.

"Orchard Village presents the exciting opportunity to acquire a quality multifamily asset in a supply constrained submarket of Chicago," said Daniel Price, Senior Vice President at MLG Capital. "Adding this to the Legacy Fund further enhances the diversification we provide to our investors. We believe Orchard Village is well-positioned for future growth and to capture rental demand in the region."

Orchard Village is MLG's 9th acquisition in the Chicago MSA and brings MLG's total number of units owned in Illinois to over 1,700.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 3/31/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 3/31/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

