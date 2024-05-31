Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
31.05.24
08:15 Uhr
1,060 Euro
+0,010
+0,95 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0401,43018:45
Dow Jones News
31.05.2024 | 18:25
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-May-2024 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      169,278 
Highest price paid per share:         94.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          92.20p 
                        93.5022p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,585,912 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,585,912) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      93.5022p                    169,278

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5000               94.00       12:12:38          00070133586TRLO0      XLON 
15199               94.00       12:12:38          00070133587TRLO0      XLON 
9476               94.00       12:16:13          00070133642TRLO0      XLON 
1500               93.80       12:16:14          00070133643TRLO0      XLON 
5279               93.80       12:16:14          00070133644TRLO0      XLON 
370                93.20       12:22:31          00070133691TRLO0      XLON 
6106               93.20       12:22:31          00070133692TRLO0      XLON 
150                92.20       13:02:22          00070134456TRLO0      XLON 
2224               92.20       13:02:22          00070134457TRLO0      XLON 
1400               92.20       13:02:32          00070134458TRLO0      XLON 
2896               92.20       13:02:34          00070134473TRLO0      XLON 
6380               92.60       13:20:36          00070134924TRLO0      XLON 
84                92.60       13:54:00          00070136176TRLO0      XLON 
3054               92.20       14:13:33          00070136770TRLO0      XLON 
84                93.40       15:00:49          00070138719TRLO0      XLON 
1073               93.40       15:59:56          00070140616TRLO0      XLON 
13179               93.40       15:59:56          00070140617TRLO0      XLON 
2317               93.40       16:02:56          00070140751TRLO0      XLON 
3400               93.80       16:14:59          00070141322TRLO0      XLON 
4729               93.80       16:17:09          00070141541TRLO0      XLON 
41591               93.80       16:17:09          00070141542TRLO0      XLON 
953                93.80       16:17:09          00070141543TRLO0      XLON 
1041               93.80       16:17:09          00070141544TRLO0      XLON 
1                 93.80       16:17:09          00070141545TRLO0      XLON 
824                94.00       16:17:09          00070141546TRLO0      XLON 
2421               94.00       16:17:09          00070141547TRLO0      XLON 
832                94.00       16:17:09          00070141548TRLO0      XLON 
7059               94.00       16:17:09          00070141549TRLO0      XLON 
25                94.00       16:17:20          00070141554TRLO0      XLON 
867                94.00       16:17:20          00070141555TRLO0      XLON 
2970               94.00       16:17:20          00070141556TRLO0      XLON 
1349               94.00       16:17:20          00070141557TRLO0      XLON 
3664               94.00       16:17:20          00070141558TRLO0      XLON 
2503               94.00       16:17:20          00070141559TRLO0      XLON 
328                92.40       16:24:12          00070142014TRLO0      XLON 
1153               92.40       16:24:12          00070142015TRLO0      XLON 
388                92.40       16:24:12          00070142016TRLO0      XLON 
378                92.40       16:24:12          00070142017TRLO0      XLON 
294                92.40       16:24:12          00070142018TRLO0      XLON 
84                92.40       16:24:12          00070142019TRLO0      XLON 
4360               92.40       16:24:12          00070142020TRLO0      XLON 
194                92.40       16:24:12          00070142021TRLO0      XLON 
12                92.40       16:24:12          00070142022TRLO0      XLON 
72                92.40       16:24:12          00070142023TRLO0      XLON 
656                92.40       16:24:12          00070142024TRLO0      XLON 
6613               92.40       16:25:53          00070142122TRLO0      XLON 
4746               92.40       16:25:53          00070142123TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  325249 
EQS News ID:  1915773 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2024 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.