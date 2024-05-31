Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEWTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., (Nasdaq:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that it will participate in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference to be held on Thursday, June 6th in NYC.

Dane Andreeff, CEO, will attend the conference and plans to discuss:

Pursuit of a stroke authorization in the U.S. for its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS ® ) device with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA);

) device with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Helius' partnership with Lovell ® Government Services to make PoNS available to federal healthcare systems, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).

Government Services to make PoNS available to federal healthcare systems, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD). Receipt of preliminary determination for reimbursement for the PoNS mouthpiece and controller from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), paving the way toward final price determination on October 1, 2024; and

The presentation will be held at 9:30am ET on June 6th and will also be webcast live. You may register to watch the presentation virtually here.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 6th with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using an orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it's used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis ("MS") and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury ("mmTBI") and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "goal," "aim" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential for PoNS to obtain stroke authorization in the U.S., the PoNS pricing determinations by CMS and the potential for reimbursement in October 2024.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives, availability of funds, the Company's ability to find additional sources of funding, manufacturing, labor shortage and supply chain risks, including risks related to manufacturing delays, the Company's ability to obtain national Medicare insurance coverage and negotiate reimbursement with other third-party payers, the Company's ability to continue to build internal commercial infrastructure, secure state distribution licenses, market awareness of the PoNS device, future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and the FDA regulatory submission review and approval process, other development activities, ongoing government regulation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

