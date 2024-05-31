Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 31 mai/May 2024) - The common shares of Yukon Metals Corp. (YMC) previously listed as JKS Resources Inc. (JKS) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Yukon Metals Corp. is engaged in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The Company has a particular focus on exploration of prospective gold, silver, zinc, tungsten and copper projects in the Yukon.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Yukon Metals Corp. (YMC), précédemment cotées sous le nom de JKS Resources Inc. (JKS), ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Yukon Metals Corp. est engagée dans l'exploration de propriétés de ressources minérales au Canada. La société se concentre particulièrement sur l'exploration de projets prospectifs d'or, d'argent, de zinc, de tungstène et de cuivre au Yukon.

Issuer/Émetteur : Yukon Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : YMC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 88 957 155 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 18 327 369 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 98849N 10 8 ISIN : CA 98849N 10 8 7 OLD CUSIP/ISIN : 47760Y106/CA47760Y1060 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$ Trading Date/Date de negociation : le 3 juin/June 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for YMC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

