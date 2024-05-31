

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK), Friday announced that the company has received positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP regarding usage of recombinant ADAMTS13 for the treatment of ADAMTS13 deficiency in children and adult patients with cTTP.



The company stated that cTTP is an ultra-rare, chronic and debilitating clotting disorder associated with life-threatening acute events and debilitating chronic symptoms, or thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura manifestations.



Based on the feedback, the European Commission will provide marketing authorization for recombinant ADAMTS13 in the European Union.



Earlier, recombinant ADAMTS13 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare.



Currently, Takeda's stock is moving up 1.57 percent, to $13.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.



