Norsk Hydro: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Espen Gundersen has on May 30, 2024, bought 6,800 shares in Hydro at NOK 69.34 per share. New holding is 10,000 shares.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

