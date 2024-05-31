Anzeige
Freitag, 31.05.2024
Spektakuläre Kursgewinne im neuen Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
31.05.24
19:42 Uhr
6,250 Euro
+0,152
+2,49 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
31.05.2024 | 19:22
Norsk Hydro: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Espen Gundersen has on May 30, 2024, bought 6,800 shares in Hydro at NOK 69.34 per share. New holding is 10,000 shares.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • KRT-1500-Espen Gundersen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bad6455-5dd3-4d12-b3ac-46d6b24da34a)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
